Defibrillator stolen from retail premises

Police are appealing for information after a defibrillator was stolen from outside a shop in Newtownabbey.

The life-saving piece of equipment was taken from the Spar at Kings Crescent over the weekend.

The defibrillator was stolen on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This occurred sometime between 2am and 6am on Sunday, October 21. Anyone that was in the area at the time and observed any suspicious activity should make contact with Newtownabbey police.

“The item has since been recovered, but the picture shows what would have met anyone looking for this potentially life-saving piece of equipment - an empty cabinet.

“The defibrillator is a valuable item which was paid for by the local community and is for the benefit of the local community.

“The consequences of removing this item could have a serious impact on anyone in need.

“If you have any information, please contact Newtownabbey police on 101, quoting incident reference number 498 21/10/18.”