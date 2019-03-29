Election posters ‘ripped down’ in Carrick and Newtownabbey

A Mid and East Antrim Council election candidate has said he will not be deterred after a number of his posters were ripped down in Carrickfergus.

Noel Williams, who is running for Alliance in Knockagh, highlighted the issue after some of his posters were damaged in recent days.

Cllr Michael Goodman.

He said: “It seems to me that there are some small elements that are afraid of democracy, and that people may vote for change, and for a better Carrickfergus.

“We are blessed to have the freedom to choose our representatives, campaign for election and speak freely in this country – we must never allow such criminals to tell us what to do.

“I am encouraged by the support I have received from other local candidates, who have also reported instances to the PSNI.”

Meanwhile, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council candidate, Cllr Michael Goodman has stressed that anyone found to be vandalising election posters could face a heavy fine.

Alliance posters have been removed in Carrickfergus.

Mr Goodman, who is defending his seat for Sinn Fein in Glengormley, said: “Around half a dozen of my posters were removed on the Antrim Road between St Bernard’s and Bellevue. This took place sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning. We have since replaced the posters.

“Vandalising election posters carries a heavy fine.”