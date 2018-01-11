Extra resources in place to tackle anti-social youths

Police have stated they are “fully prepared to deal robustly with any youths involved in breaking the law” following recent incidents.

The move follows two nights of anti-social behaviour on January 5 and January 6, with police dealing with large crowds of young people in Glengormley and the V36 Park.

Police reported that damage was caused to cars in the Elmfield area, while one youth was arrested last Friday for possession of a knife.

Detailing the additional resources, a police spokesperson said: “We would like to reassure everyone in the community that, should there be any repeat in Glengormley this weekend, police have put additional resources in place and are fully prepared to deal robustly with any youths involved in any anti-social behaviour or breaking the law.

“Police would again like to take this opportunity to appeal to parents to know where your child is at all times.

“Please think twice before dropping your child into Glengormley unsupervised. I’m sure you do not want to receive a phone call informing you that your child has been arrested, seriously injured, or worse.”