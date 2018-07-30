Fox den ‘damaged’ by arsonists

A local community group is urging young people to consider the consequences after an arson attack in the New Mossley area.

The Times understands a section of grass in the region was deliberately set alight on Friday, July 27.

Detailing the incident, a spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Firefighters were called to a grass fire of approximately 400 square meters in size. “Firefighters extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire appears to be deliberate.”

Urging young people to be mindful of the consequences, a spokesperson for CORE New Mossley Community Group said: “We would like to thank the NI Fire and Rescue Service and PSNI for their help to extinguish this fire.

“Damage was made, not only to the area, but also to a fox den hidden underneath.

“We know it was set on purpose by youths from the area. We would like to ask that they consider the possibility of gorse fires spreading out of control on dry land.

“We also have a multitude of wildlife in and around our area, which we want to protect and keep safe.”