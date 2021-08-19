Gang flees through Tesco fire escape with cosmetics worth £1,200

Details emerged as one of those involved - Stephen Anthony O’Neill - appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old defendant, of Bawnmore Park in Newtownabbey, pleaded guilty to the theft which happened in September, 2019.

A prosecutor said police received a report of a “high value theft of beauty and cosmetic products”.

She added: “Security staff reported that a number of males had made off via the fire escape with cosmetics and razors concealed in bags”.

The prosecutor said a staff member “then followed a trail of cosmetics to the railway bridge at Main Street in Crumlin and was able to retrieve £469 of products which were fit for re-sale. £781 of products had not been recovered”.

The court heard police then saw three males in Newtownabbey leaving a vehicle and they made off from police and were not apprehended at the time.

The vehicle was searched and inside two bags were filled with cosmetics which matched the items stolen from Tesco.

O’Neill was arrested and was identified as being involved.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said the defendant is currently serving a sentence for a “serious assault”.

At the time of the Tesco offence, the lawyer said O’Neill has been leading a “transient drug-fueled lifestyle”.

He said it appeared the cosmetics may well have been sold on to be used to purchase drugs.