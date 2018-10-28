Hundreds of pounds stolen from elderly lady in Newtownabbey by masked men

An elderly woman in Newtownabbey has been burgled after answering her front door to what she thought was children treak or treating for Halloween.

Detectives said the investigating the “deplorable act” which happened in Glenvarna Drive yesterday evening.

Police say that shortly after 9pm, three masked men called to the door of a woman aged in her eighties. Upon answering the door, the woman was pushed back inside and held by one of the men whilst the other two searched the house.

A sum of money was taken and the men then left the property. The woman was not physically injured as a result of the incident but was left extremely shaken by her ordeal.

A police spokesperson said: “This was a deplorable act by unscrupulous individuals preying on a vulnerable lady and detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to help apprehend those responsible.”

UUP Cllr Mark Cosgrove said on Facebook: “Last night in Glenvarna Estate an elderly lady answered her door to what she thought were kids out for Halloween. Three ‘men’ assaulted her before literally ransacking her house and stealing hundreds of pounds from this lovely lady.

“We MUST catch these twisted evil scum and get them locked up and away from society. Someone knows who these ‘people’ are.

“PSNI are rightly determined to get the evidence to put these evil evil men in front of a court and society to answer for the actions. Please share and see if anyone is suspicious or knows.”

If you noticed any suspicious activity in the Glenvarna area on Saturday or if you have any information which could assist with the investigation you are asked to call detectives in Newtownabbey on 101 quoting reference number 1349 27/10/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.