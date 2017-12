Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted by a group of people in Rathcoole.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “On Friday, December 8 at approximately 6:15pm, a man was assaulted by a group of people in the Carnreagh Bend area of Newtownabbey.

“Did you see this incident, or do you know anything that may assist our investigation?

“If so, please contact police on 101, quoting serial number 1372 of 08/12/17.”