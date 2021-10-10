Jail term for man who spat on police officers on New Year’s Eve

Michael Campbell (32), formerly with an address at Ballyclug Mews in Ballymena but now of Derrycoole Way in Newtownabbey, admitted two assaults on police in relation to December 31 last year.

A prosecutor said police received a report of an incident in Ballymena and Campbell became agitated and was “aggressive” towards officers.

When he was handcuffed he spat in the face of an officer and when he was removed from a vehicle and restrained on the ground with leg restraints he then spat on the hand and arm of another police officer.

When interviewed later he apologised, the court heard.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said the defendant had been at a “party” and an argument had erupted.

He said the defendant was very drunk and his actions were “despicable”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick agreed it was “despicable” and “wholly unacceptable” to spit on a police officer at any time but even more so during a pandemic.