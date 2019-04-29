Knife-wielding robbers threaten Greenisland service station staff

Detectives are investigating following an armed robbery at a service station in Greenisland.

Two males armed with knives entered the Upper Road premises around 10.30pm on Sunday. They threatened staff forcing them to open the till. The pair then jumped over the counter removing cash from the till and taking a quantity of cigarettes.

The males then fled the area in a vehicle, believed to have been a blue Rover 25. A Rover 25 was found burnt out in the Townsend Street area of Belfast shortly before midnight. It will now be subject to forensic examination.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “One of the robbers is described as approximately 5’10” of medium build. He was wearing a balaclava, a black coat with a grey hood, black trainers, and dark trouser with high viz stripes on each leg.

“The other was also described as around 5’10” of medium build. He was wearing all black, an Adidas top with grey stripes, hood pulled up and white trainers.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to please get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting reference 1272 28/04/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.