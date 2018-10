A man was convicted at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on October 9 for claiming benefits he was not entitled to.

Benjamin Collins (24) of Thornhill Drive, Ballyclare claimed Jobseekers Allowance totalling £1,235 while failing to declare employment.

He was given a four month prison sentence suspended for two years for all five charges.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.