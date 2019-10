Detectives have charged a 33-year-old man with a number of offences including robbery and arson following an incident in the Mill Road area of Ballyclare.

He is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday, October 10.

The charges are in connection with a robbery at a shop on Mill Road, Ballyclare on Thursday, October 3.

The charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Four other men have already appeared in court in connection with this robbery.