Police are appealing for information about an alleged “hit and run” incident in the Princes Drive area of Newtownabbey.

Police say damage was caused to a silver coloured Volkswagen Golf sometime between 8.30am and 10.00am on Saturday, January 19.

They believe another vehicle may have caused the damage and are asking anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 535 of 19/01/19, said a