Newtownabbey police hit out after children throw missiles at vehicles

Police have slammed those behind “reckless” attacks on cars and a train in Newtownabbey at the weekend.

Officers say drivers going about their business in the Shore Road/Greencastle and M2 areas had objects thrown at them.

Detailing the weekend incidents in a post on social media today, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Reports suggest that those involved may have been as young as 12 or 13. One vehicle had its windscreen smashed and a train windscreen was also broken.

“This kind of behaviour is totally reckless. Imagine driving along at motorway speeds and suddenly having a brick come through your windscreen.

“It was fortunate that this situation didn’t result in a collision.”