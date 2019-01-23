Newtownabbey school issues warning about anti-social behaviour

Hazelwood Integrated College has shared advice from the police after complaints were received about teens causing disturbances at interface areas across Belfast.

The Whitewell Road school took to social media to make parents and guardians aware of the issue.

The PSNI statement said: “Over the past few years, groups of up to 150 young people have been meeting at public parks and interface areas across Belfast to engage in anti-social behaviour and in particular, arranged fights.

“Those attending are aged between 11 and 18, male and female. Numerous reports and complaints have been made about these youths and their behaviour to police from local residents and community workers.

“The behaviour includes fighting (arranged), underage drinking, drug taking, noise nuisance, bottle smashing and damage to property, threatening behaviour towards local residents and community workers, assaults, thefts, possession of offensive weapons and riotous behaviour towards police attending.”

The police spokesperson added: “Incidents have increased in frequency over the last year, as have the number of youths gathering in a number of areas throughout the city.

“Police have spoken to a number of youths involved and reports have been made to the PSNI Youth Diversion Team. Police have made use of social media to warn of this behaviour, as have local community groups across Belfast, but as yet to no avail.

“Please make sure you speak with your child about this and make all reasonable efforts to ensure your child is not one of those attending in future.”

Anyone with information about the incidents detailed is asked to contact police on 101.