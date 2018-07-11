Pedestrian injured following collision

Police are appealing for information after a road traffic collision in Newtownabbey.

The incident is understood to have occurred on June 30, but details were only made public by the police today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a collision between a cyclist and a pedestrian resulting in the pedestrian sustaining injuries.

“The collision allegedly occurred on Saturday, June 30 at approximately 3pm on the cycle path on Shore Road, Newtownabbey, near to Hartley Hall.

“If you witnessed anything, please contact police on 101, quoting PSNI reference 550 10/07/18.”