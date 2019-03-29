Police appeal after door forced on Carnmoney property

Police are appealing for information after intruders gained entry to a property in the Burnthill Road area this week.

Detailing the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, March 27, Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “It was reported that entry was gained by forcing a door at the rear of the property sometime between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.

“The occupant was not at home at the time. Nothing was stolen, however damage was caused to a rear door.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to contact detectives at Antrim Station on 101, quoting reference number 1104 of 27/3/2019.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.