Police appeal after man claims to be delivering parcel in early hours

Police are appealing for information following a suspicious incident at a property in Glengormley.

The Times understands the incident took place on April 15, but details were only made public by the police today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A female resident from the Glenvarna area of Glengormley reported that at 1.20am a male called at her home, stating he was delivering a parcel.

“Understandably she found this suspicious and refused to answer the door. This male then got back into a white van and drove off.

“If you have any information, please contact 101 and quote reference number 149 of 15/04/18.”