Police appeal in bid to tackle ATM thefts

Police are urging people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity following a spate of recent ATM thefts.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Investigations are ongoing into the weekend incidents in Belfast and Ballynahinch and it is vital that we all take steps to prevent any further attacks.

"If you are a premises owner with an ATM on your site, please regularly review your crime prevention measures to minimise your risk of becoming a victim of crime."

"If you use or store heavy plant machinery on sites or facilities near commercial premises, please make sure these machines are kept locked, secured and immobilised to prevent theft."

"If you live close to businesses like filling stations and local shops, please lift the phone and contact us straight away if you notice anything out of the ordinary, hear machinery late at night or in the early hours or see any unusual activity or people in the area."

The spokesperson added: "Report any power outages close to commercial premises during the hours of darkness to us and also let us know if you see people or vehicles appearing to pay particular attention to premises."

PSNI can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, or by dialling 999 in an emergency or if a crime is in progress.