Police investigate assault

Police are appealing for information following an assault in the Rathcoole area.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to an assault that occurred in Rathcoole Park on Saturday, February 17 at around 9.30pm.

“Police believe there may have been a large group of people in the area at the time. Some of these people may have witnessed the incident.

“If you have any information, would you please call 101 and quote CC2018021900203 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .”