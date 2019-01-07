Police investigate assault at retail premises

Police are appealing for information following an assault in the Dunelm Newtownabbey car park at the weekend.

The incident occurred at approximately 5pm on Saturday, January 5.

Appealing for information, Constable Sands said: ”One party of interest is alleged to have been driving a red Audi.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact police at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting cc2019010500883.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.