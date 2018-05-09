Police investigate attempted burglaries

Police have issued advice to home owners after a number of attempted burglaries last night.

Officers took to social media in the early hours of this morning to make residents aware of the incidents.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Attempted burglaries tonight in Newtownabbey!

“Please make sure you always lock doors and windows and keep valuables out of sight.”

The spokesperson added: “Tonight it is Doagh Road, Station Road and Fernagh, but it can happen anywhere.

“These criminals are brazen and will simply walk into a house if it’s made easy for them. Please don’t be their next victim.”