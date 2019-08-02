Police investigate Ballyclare quarry trespassing

Police are warning of the potential risks posed to trespassers at quarries after a report of an incident in Ballyclare this morning (Friday).

Officers from Newtownabbey PSNI visited Craighill Quarry following concerns raised by residents.

Police stated: “We cannot stress enough how dangerous it is to enter a quarry site. Not only are those who enter these areas breaking the law through incidents of trespass and criminal damage, but they are also putting themselves at enormous risk.

“Please don’t confuse this as a place to hang out with your mates. This is not a swimming pool. This is not a playground. This is an area that presents many hazards and anyone entering is trespassing and risking their own safety.”