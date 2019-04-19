Police investigate Jordanstown 'hit and run'

Police are appealing for information following a report of a 'hit and run road traffic collision' at Ulster University, Jordanstown.

It is understood a blue vehicle struck a grey one and failed to stop on April 12.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The owner of the grey vehicle was not with his vehicle when it happened, but a member of the public witnessed this and was able to provide a make, model and registration. Unfortunately this person didn’t give his details to the Injured party.

"Other lines of enquiry have been carried out to no avail. If you are, or you know, this witness, please contact us on 101, quoting Incident reference number 1287 of 12/04/19."