Police investigate theft of trailer

Police are appealing for information after a 12ft cattle trailer was stolen last month.

The Times understands the incident occurred sometime in the Carntall Road area of Newtownabbey on December 31, but police only released the details on January 19.

Appealing for information, Constable McClean said: “Our enquiries have been ongoing, however, we now seek help from the public. Did you see anything suspicious in the area in and around this time?

“If you can help, please call the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 541 of 31.12.17.

“Alternatively, information about crime can be passed anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”