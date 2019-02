An appeal has been launched after a hit and run road traffic collision in the Hillview Avenue area of Whiteabbey.

The incident occurred sometime between 10.45am and 11.15am yesterday.

It is understood a red Volkswagen Golf was damaged by another unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact police in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting incident reference number 460 of 26/02/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.