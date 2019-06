Police are appealing for information about a hit and run road traffic collision at the Abbey Centre car park on Saturday.

The incident, involving a white coloured car, occurred sometime between 2.50pm and 2.55pm.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “If anybody witnessed the incident and has information that could assist police with enquiries, please phone the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference number 1186 of 15/06/2019.”