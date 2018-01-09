Police probe Carnmoney burglary

Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at a house in the Glebe Road area yesterday.

Detailing the incident, Constable Ashley Higgins said: “It’s believed the burglary occurred sometime between 2pm and 6pm yesterday. It has not been established as yet exactly what has been taken.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Glebe Road area between these times and who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or anyone who has any information about this to contact detectives at Antrim Criminal Investigation Branch on 101, quoting police reference 1207 of 08/01/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”