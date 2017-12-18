Police probe Newtownabbey burglary

Police are appealing for information after a number of items were stolen from a house in the borough.

The Times understands the incident at the property in the Hillcrest Villas area occurred sometime on Thursday, December 14.

Commenting on the burglary, Constable Philip Kelly said: “We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident to contact detectives at Antrim on 101, quoting CC2017121400734.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”