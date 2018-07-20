Police probe Rathcoole attacks

Police are appealing for information following incidents at a house in the Owenreagh Drive area of Newtownabbey.

On Wednesday, July 18, police received a report that a window had been broken and graffiti sprayed on the front of the property.

Police received another report that two windows were broken in the early hours of Thursday, July 19. It was also reported that an item had been thrown at ply-board which was used to secure a previously broken window.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact police at Newtownabbey on the non-emergency number 101, quoting references 271 18/07/18 and 35 19/07/08.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish a motive for these incidents.