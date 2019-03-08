Police probe spate of creeper-style burglaries in Newtownabbey

Detectives are appealing for information after five properties were targeted during overnight burglaries in Newtownabbey.

Officers received reports of burglaries at five houses at Chamberlain Mews, Hedgelea Park, Lynda Avenue, Meadowlands and Hampton Court sometime overnight between Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8.

Detailing the incidents, Inspector Patrick Mullan said: “Attempts were made at each location to steal a car using keys taken from the house. A white Seat Leon car was stolen from the house at Hampton Court, but each other attempt was unsuccessful.

“The car has yet to be recovered. We believe all these incidents are linked and that two males aged in their early 20s, wearing dark clothing, may have been involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in any of these areas or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact officers in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference number 1409 07/03/19.”

Inspector Mullan added: “Our investigation into these burglaries is at an early stage but I would like to remind all householders to ensure all doors and windows are locked when they are out of the house or when they are going to bed at night.

“Most burglaries are opportunistic and if a door is left unlocked it is an open invitation for the criminal. If you have a burglar alarm make sure it is serviced and working correctly and most importantly make sure it is switched on. For further crime prevention advice please contact your local PSNI station on 101.”

Information about the overnight incidents can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.