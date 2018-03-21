Police receive report of car being driven recklessly

Police are appealing for information after a motorist was observed driving recklessly.

The Times understands the incident occurred at approximately 6.35am on Friday, March 16, but details were only made public by the police today.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “A white Toyota Avensis was observed by a member of the public to be driving recklessly on the Shore Road between the Jordanstown Road junction and Hazelbank Roundabout.

“If you have any information regarding this, please contact 101 and quote incident number 1222 of 16/03/18.”