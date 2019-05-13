Police respond to anti-social teens across Newtownabbey

Police officers were tasked to a number of areas on Saturday evening to deal with high levels of anti-social behaviour after receiving complaints from local residents.

The areas impacted included the fields between Jordanstown School and Ulster University grounds, Jordanstown Loughshore and along the Newtownabbey Way, from Mossley Pavilion to Corr's Corner.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A considerable number of names were taken and their details have been forwarded to our Youth Diversion Officer.

"We have no issues with young people gathering and enjoying themselves, however underage drinking, causing damage to sports pitches by lighting fires, throwing glass bottles against football pitch cross bars, playing beat boxes loudly, littering and shouting foul and abusive language is not acceptable behaviour.

"Once again, we appeal to parents to know where your children are at the weekend. We will continue to patrol our ASB hot-spots and will deal with any offences as appropriate."