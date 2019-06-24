Police warning after bangers set off at Ballyclare War Memorial

PSNI Newtownabbey has highlighted an incident in Ballyclare in which teenagers set off bangers at the town’s war memorial at the weekend.

A PSNI spokesperson said that this resulted in a parent having to take her autistic son home as he was “so distressed”.

The spokesperson added: “Not only is this highly disrespectful, but there were also a number of parents with young children and dog walkers in the area.”

“I’d like to take this moment to appeal to you to have a chat with your older kids before they head out with their mates. No-one wants to spoil their fun, but we’ve already had a few issues with anti-social behaviour this weekend.”