PSNI: digger used to steal another ATM

Police are investigating after thieves yet again used a digger to steal an ATM, this time from a filling station in Irvinestown.

The theft took place on the Dromore Road at 4.05am today, Sunday. In recent weeks police have set up a dedicated team to combat the thefts, due to an upsurge across the province.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said of the latest incident: “Thieves used a digger to remove the ‘built in’ cash machine from a filling station on the Dromore Road at around 4:05am causing extensive damage to the building. We believe the culprits used a trailer to remove the ATM from the scene.

“We also believe the digger was stolen from ground under development nearby. The digger was set alight at the scene immediately after the theft.

“We are investigating whether this ATM theft is linked to any other recent thefts and I want to make a number of appeals today.

“Were you in the Dromore Road, Irvinestown area between 3:30am and 4:10am? Did you see what happened? Did you notice any vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner in the Irvinestown?”

Ulster Unionist Rosemary Barton MLA condemned those responsible.

“It is frustrating to see yet another ATM ripped from the wall of a local business,” she said. “The ATM is a crucial service in this local Irvinestown area and this latest incident has now deprived the community of yet another facility.

These despicable actions have become all to prevalent over the past few months across Fermanagh and South Tyrone, it must be made a priority now for the PSNI to put more resources into trying to prevent such deeds.”

DUP councillor Raymond Farrell said: *This is another disgraceful attack on the local community in the county. It is an attack on a local business striving to provide a service to people and yet another blow to people who depend on this service to meet their needs.

“This form of criminality is sadly becoming too regular an occurrence and great resources are needed to be given to the PSNI to deal with this before we are starved of this service altogether. It is another blow to Irvinestown which has already seen a bank closure in recent times and further depriving the community of an essential service.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call detectives in Omagh CID on 101, quoting reference 306 of 24/03/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, Detectives in Antrim are appealing for information following the report of suspicious circumstances relating to another ATM, in the Crumlin area on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “We received a report shortly before 11:30am that a burnt out Transit-type van, containing what appears to be the remnants of an ATM machine, was discovered in a field in the Carnaghliss Road area.

“It’s believed the fire occurred sometime last night, Friday 22 March around 10:30pm.” The Fire Service attended and concluded this was a deliberate ignition.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, and we are working to establish where the vehicle and machine were stolen from.”

A digger was used to steal an ATM from the wall of a bank in Newtownabbey in the early hours of Friday morning last week.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the Carnaghliss Road on Friday night between 10pm and 10:35pm to phone detectives in Antrim on tel 101, quoting reference number 406 of 23/03/19, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.