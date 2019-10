Police conducted a speed detection operation near a Glengormley primary school this morning.

Commenting on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This morning (Thursday) officers from Newtownabbey NPT attended Antrim Road, close to St Bernards Primary School, to monitor the speed of traffic.

The operation was conducted in the Antrim Road area.

“This follows reports of speeding from local residents. Please watch your speed, especially near our schools.”