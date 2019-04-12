Renewed appeal after teenage girl attacked

Detectives investigating a report of an assault on a teenage girl in Newtownabbey on Saturday, March 30 are making a further appeal for information.

Detective Constable McRoberts is appealing to the driver of a silver coloured vehicle who collected a young male at a bus stop on Fairview Road/Beverley Road, adjacent to the Co-Op at around 10pm on March 30 to contact police.

It is believed the young male asked the driver of the vehicle if he would take the teenage girl home along with two of her friends.

Detective Constable McRoberts said: “The driver of this vehicle is in no way connected to the assault on the teenage girl, however he may have information that could assist us with our enquiries.

“I would appeal to this man to contact us at PSNI Public Protection Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1640 30/03/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”