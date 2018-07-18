Runner sentenced for assault

A well-known local athlete has been given a conditional discharge for two years for assault.

Christine Murray (49) of Braepark Road, Ballyclare, denied assaulting another woman on November 24 2016.

Murray appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Co Antrim Harrier, who has represented Great Britain and Northern Ireland in 2009 World Masters Athletic Championships in Finland, entered a plea of not guilty on Wednesday, July 11.

However, Murray, who has served as a retained firefighter with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service since 2009, was convicted and received a conditional discharge for two years.