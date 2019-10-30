‘Significant damage’ to vehicle in Newtownabbey collision

Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was damaged at the Abbeycentre car park in Newtownabbey.

PSNI Newtownabbey say the collision took place on Monday (October 28) between 6.30 and 7.00pm.

A police spokesperson said: “A woman had parked her new silver vehicle in the car park only to return a short time later to discover that significant damage has been caused to the driver side of her vehicle.

“If anyone has information please contact 101 quoting Police reference 360 of 30/10/19.”