‘Substantial damage’ to Mallusk bank during ATM theft

Police are investigating the theft of an ATM machine from a bank in Newtownabbey during the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Detective Chief Inspector David Henderson said: “At around 3.10am this morning a digger was used to remove the ‘built in’ cash machine from the wall of a bank on Mallusk Road.

The digger was set on fire at the scene immediately after the theft.

“Substantial damage was caused to the building as a result of the incident. The digger is believed to have been stolen from a business a short distance away. It was set on fire at the scene immediately after the theft.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Mallusk Road between 2.30am and 3.30am and who witnessed what happened, or anyone who has any information which could assist our investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference 163 22/03/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”