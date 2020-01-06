Teen cyclists ‘try to goad police into a chase’ in Newtownabbey

Police have taken to social media to issue an appeal to parents following a weekend incident in the Cloughfern area of Newtownabbey.
Officers issued advice to parents and guardians after a group of three boys, aged approximately 14/15, were out on their bikes on Friday night (January 3) dressed in black and without lights on their bicycles.
Posting on Facebook, shortly before 10pm on Friday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We don’t want to call at your door explaining that your child has been seriously injured while trying to goad police into a chase.
“Please ensure it is not your child that is involved or even better, bring them home as it is late.”