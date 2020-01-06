Teen cyclists ‘try to goad police into a chase’ in Newtownabbey

Police have taken to social media to issue an appeal to parents following a weekend incident in the Cloughfern area of Newtownabbey.

Officers issued advice to parents and guardians after a group of three boys, aged approximately 14/15, were out on their bikes on Friday night (January 3) dressed in black and without lights on their bicycles.

Police have issued an appeal to parents.

Posting on Facebook, shortly before 10pm on Friday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We don’t want to call at your door explaining that your child has been seriously injured while trying to goad police into a chase.

“Please ensure it is not your child that is involved or even better, bring them home as it is late.”