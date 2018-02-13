Thieves steal from cemetery

Police are appealing for information after a number of items were stolen during a burglary at a local cemetery.

It is understood seven petrol grass strimmers (mix of Hitachi and Mitsubishi), one petrol hedge trimmer and two petrol leaf blowers were taken during the incident at Carnmoney Cemetery.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This occurred overnight from Monday, February 12 into Tuesday, February 13.

“If you have any information which would assist police with this matter, please call 101 quoting reference 179 of February 13 2018.