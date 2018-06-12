Thieves target elderly resident

Police are appealing for information following a distraction burglary in Rathcoole.

The incident occurred in the Derrycoole Way area yesterday (Monday, June 11).

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “At approximately 4.55pm it was reported that a man claiming to be from the Water Board called at the home of an older female and distracted her whilst two other people entered a bedroom and stole items before making off.

“The homeowner was not hurt, but left shaken as a result of the incident. If anyone has any information please contact 101, quoting reference 1402 11/06/18.”

Detective Sergeant Lyttle added: “I would like to take this opportunity to remind people to treat with caution unexpected persons who come to your door.

“Bogus callers use many guises. They may offer to do work around your property. Other callers may seek to gain entry to use facilities. When your attention is distracted an accomplice may enter your premises via an unlocked door to steal cash and items of value.

“Often you will not be aware this has occurred until they have left. Genuine callers will carry I.D. Please ask them to provide their documents for your inspection before permitting entry to your home.

“I would also urge people to be aware of any neighbours or relatives that may be potentially targeted in this way.

“Report any activity that raises your suspicions to police immediately. This is a good way to alert us so we can investigate - and will help deter criminals and reduce crime in your area. Call us on the non-emergency number 101.”