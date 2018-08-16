Tools stolen during burglary

Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary in Ballynure yesterday (Wednesday, August 15.)

Constable Michael Blair said: “We received the report of a burglary at 7.10am yesterday that entry was forced to a garage at a property on the Lismenary Road.

“Two DeWalt drills and a set of tools were reported stolen. It’s believed this occurred sometime between 10pm on August 14 and 5.45am yesterday.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around these times and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who is sold DeWalt drills and a set of tools in suspicious circumstances to contact police in Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 216 of 15/08/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.