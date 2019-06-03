Tools stolen during overnight burglary in Ballyclare

Police are investigating a burglary in the Lisnalinchy Road, near Ballyrobert.

Detectives say various garden tools have been taken during the incident last night.

Police are investigating.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This is completely disgraceful and I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be that extra bit vigilant and watch your neighbour’s property.

“If you see anything at all that you think doesn’t look right, phone police.

“If you have any information that you think may help us, phone 101 and quote serial number 274 of the 03/06/2019.”