Uninsured car seized by police

Officers across the district are carrying out a road safety operation today.

Providing an update on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “That’s one uninsured vehicle off the road so far.

“Stay tuned for the rest of the day.”

Meanwhile, as part of the day of action to highlight road safety, police performed an authorised check point on the Antrim Road.

Officers spoke to 40 road users and carried out 11 roadside breath tests.

A spokesperson said: “We are happy to report that they were all negative.”