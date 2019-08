Newtownabbey PSNI are appealing to residents in rural areas to make sure their property is secure following an incident earlier this week.

Police say keys to a Bobcat and Massey Agricultural tractor were stolen from a farm in Antrim.

In a social media post today, they added: “While rural areas of Antrim and Newtownabbey are part of our regular patrol pattern we still need you to be vigilant and take appropriate steps to secure your property.”