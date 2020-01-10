Watch: Police issue appeal after heartless thieves target vulnerable Newtownabbey pensioner

Police have taken the step of releasing CCTV footage in a bid to identify men believed to have conned an elderly woman out of a “significant amount of money” in Newtownabbey.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “In September 2019 it was reported that a number of men had called at the home of a vulnerable older resident in the Newtownabbey area offering to carry out gardening work and pressuring her to pay for it.

“The lady, aged in her eighties, paid a significant amount of money to the individuals for the work at her home that was never carried out. The lady’s bank card was also stolen from her home and used in a number of fraudulent transactions.”

Police believe the males pictured in the CCTV footage may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

If you believe you can assist the investigation, call officers on 101, quoting reference 1158 11/09/19.