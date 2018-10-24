‘Wire’ placed across trail at Cave Hill

Police are urging the public to be vigilant after receiving a report that a length of wire had been placed across at trail at Cave Hill Country Park.

Detailing the issue on October 23, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We have been contacted by wardens at the park who have told us that they have received a report of what has been described as a ‘wire’ having been placed across a trail somewhere in the country park in a potentially dangerous position.

“This report was received by the wardens this morning (Tuesday) but so far, nothing has been located by them.

“We are asking that any cyclists or walkers who are out on the trails be mindful of their own safety.”

The spokesperson added: “Obviously, if you’re in the park and you see any wire or anything else untoward, please contact Belfast City Council direct on 028 90 32 0202 (office hours) or 028 90 27 0275 (outside office hours).

“You can also contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency situation - the reference number you need is 908 23/10/2018.”