Witnesses sought after child ‘knocked off bike’

Police are appealing for information after a young boy was knocked off a bike by a car in Ballyclare.

The Times understands the incident occurred at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 2.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A young boy, approximately 10 years old, was knocked off a bike by a grey Vauxhall Zafira.

“This has happened close to the mini roundabout at the junction of Main Street and Ballynure Road, Ballyclare.

“If anyone witnessed the incident or is aware of either the identity of the young boy or the driver of the vehicle, please contact police and quote police reference 1129-02/07/2019.”