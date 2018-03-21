Witnesses sought after damage caused to car

Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged outside a business premises.

The Times understands the incident occurred in Whiteabbey on Wednesday, March 14, but details were only made public by the police today.

A police spokesperson said: “Sometime between 6.50pm and 7.30pm, a blue Hyundai was parked outside Origin Hair Consultants on the Shore Road. On returning to the vehicle, the owner found damage to the wing mirror and believes it was struck by another vehicle.

“If anyone witnessed this, please contact 101 and quote incident number 682 of 15/03/18.”